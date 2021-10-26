Off the Beaten Path: The Creative Chameleon

Off the Beaten Path

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At The Creative Chameleon, get ready to unleash your inner Picasso! From plaster and pre-fired ceramics for painting to DIY kits, you can get the creative party started in-studio or at your home.

Located in The Shirt Factory in Glens Falls, their offerings began with their post popular activity: in-studio painting.

“Sit down, relax and paint something, and while you’re waiting for it to dry just look around. Just come up and visit me and then see everything else we have here. Glens Falls is such a great town!,” said Cie McCullough, owner of The Creative Chameleon. 

After the pandemic impacted their business, they began to offer more at-home kits so children could be creative from their comforts of their home.

To expand their reach, they even started offering local shipping.

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19