Off the Beaten Path: The Country Witch

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In this week’s Off The Beaten Path, we’re taking a trip to Fort Edward to visit The Country Witch. From ornaments to gnomes to gnome ornaments, more than 90% of the items are handmade by Sarah and Jared Murphy, the owners.

“All of our customers are like family. People come and just hang out and talk and want to know what’s going on. We’ve grown really close to everybody,” said Jared Murphy.

And if by some chance, you don’t find exactly what you’re looking for in the shop, you can always put in a custom order or make it yourself in one of their DIY classes.

In this digital exclusive, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson makes her own Off the Beaten Path inspired arts & craft project:

Offering more than 200 different arts & craft options, class sizes are limited to eight people at a time and cost around forty dollars.

