HANCOCK, Mass. (NEWS10) – Established in 2002, The Country Store at Jiminy Peak is starting a new chapter under the helm of father-son duo, Jason McDowell-Green and Ron McDowell. The 1,600 square foot space is a general store, a post office for the town of Hancock, coffee shop, and mostly importantly, community meeting place for locals and visitors alike.

The Country Store is located at 37 Corey Road in Hancock and open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., every day of the week. Jason and Ron say they have big plans for the store’s future.