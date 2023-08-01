CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At The Country Drive-In, their motto is every day is an ice cream day. For more than 50 years, the seasonal eatery with the iconic red white and blue umbrellas has been serving up a slice of nostalgia.

The owner, Lena Riberdy, has been working at the drive in since she was 14. She says 35 years later this place still feels like home.

“I graduated from high school. I went to college and I just never left here. I love it, this place is like everything to me, I put my heart and soul into it,” said Lena.

Their lobster rolls, hot or cold, have recently gained notoriety after it made its way on a list of ‘best lobster rolls’ in the area. The Country Drive-In opened for the season in April and will close in October. According to their website, they’re open every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting. The Country Drive-In is located at 1455 Crescent Vischer Ferry Rd.