Off the Beaten Path: The Bread Butler

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After making bread at home for decades, Andreas Mergner is sharing his talents with the Capital Region – slice by slice. Coined The Bread Butler, you can find fresh baked bread at this buzzworthy Colonie bakery.

The Bread Butler opened its doors in 2020 after his escape room business closed during the pandemic. Bread, good bread, was something Mergner was willing to bet on.

Carla, Zeta, and Lila are just a few of the breads you’ll find on rotation. Those close to The Bread Butler will know they’re named after loved ones in his life.

On Tuesday, we'll venture Off the Beaten Path to meet the local baker behind the #Instaworthy bread causing excitement on social media.

Looking to spice up your Thanksgiving table? Turkey shaped bread is flying off the shelves!

All the extra loaves of bread are donated to charity, more than 2,000 loaves and counting. He also says he pays his employees a living wage.

You can contact Mergner at thebreadbutler@gmail.com or 518-992-5760. To place an order, visit their website.