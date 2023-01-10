ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Balloonary calls a pink building on Madison Avenue in downtown Albany home now. After previously working out of their homes, Stephanie Turcotte and Nina Young are excited to bring their party store and balloon installation business to a permanent location.

Made popular on social media, balloon sculptures are party accessories to help spice up your event! Nina and Stephanie advise they be placed where the majority of the photos will be taken.

From “balloon clusters” to “balloon installs,” examples of their work can be seen around the Capital Region at various events. The duo consults with customers to both educate them on balloon vocabulary and point them in the right creative direction.

The Balloonary is located at 449 Madison Ave in Albany. The store is open Tuesday – Friday from noon – 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon – 4 p.m.