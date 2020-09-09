Off the Beaten Path: Take a StoryWalk Down Warren Street

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking for some safe outdoor fun? Look no further than Warren Street’s own ‘StoryWalk’!

From Friday, August 14 and into the fall, families can discover the joys of local author Hudson Talbott’s 2009 book River of Dreams: The Story of the Hudson River as they take a leisurely stroll down Hudson’s historic center.

The initiative is a partnership between Hudson Hall and the Columbia Land Conservancy (CLC).

The story adventure begins at the Little Free Library at The First Presbyterian Church (369 Warren Street) going towards the river and at The Artisan Shop at Camphill Hudson (360 Warren Street) in the other direction. Like the Hudson River, the experience flows in both ways.

“We are excited to give families an opportunity to discover Hudson Talbott’s beautifully written and illustrated story,” says Hudson Hall’s Executive Director Tambra Dillon.

More Off the Beaten Path

LATEST STORIES