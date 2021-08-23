Off the Beaten Path: Tailgate and Party

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s the store that provides entertainment for the entertainers. Located at 33 Phila Street, Tailgate and Party has all your party and non-party needs!

Kristen Lambert opened the shop up last year after realizing Saratoga Springs was lacking retail stores in the party department. After finding success at their Caroline Street location, they made the decision to move into a bigger space on Phila Street.

From napkins to wooden jockey silks, Lambert stocks the store with all kinds of items to spark party ideas.

Equipped with all your race day party needs, in the fall the store will shift to more of a focus on tailgate and sports teams memorabilia.

Ready to stop by? Here is their hours of operation:

  • Sunday         9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Monday        9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday       9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday   9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Thursday      9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Friday           9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday       9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

