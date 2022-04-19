MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located at the end of a dead end street in Malta, you’ll find two saps making syrup! Started in 2008, Sugar Oak Farms is a small maple business that’s tapping into the tradition of making maple syrup.

“My wife made the mistake of bringing this book home called ‘Backyard Sugarin’’ and it evolved from there,” said Erich Ruger, the owner of Sugar Oak Farms.

Besides maple syrup they began experimenting with their own maple confections, including maple sugar, maple jelly, and maple-coated peanuts. All of their products are available online.

During this year’s maple weekends in March, the farm received hundreds of visitors. From tree to table, the event showed people firsthand how maple syrup is made.

Their farm store is located at 50 Atkins Rd, Malta, N.Y. 12020 and is open every Thursday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. They also offer shipping, pickup, or free delivery (within a certain radius). Pickup is via an outside box and available 24/7.