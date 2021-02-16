Off the Beaten Path: Submaker

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For 40 years, the Submaker has been serving old-fashioned submarine sandwiches. Known as the home of the original cheeseburger sub, it’s rare to drive past their establishment during lunch time and not see a long line of people waiting at the window to place an order.

Brenda Rezey opened Submaker in 1980.

“Once people try us they always come back and then they’re like sorry they haven’t been here, they say they’ve been driving by here for five years and finally stopped in to try it and then they’re back every day,” said Rezey.

Despite the hardships the pandemic has brought, the owner says the loyalty from their regular customers has helped keep them in business.

The sandwich shop is located at 603 Broadway, Menands, NY 12204. They’re open 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday- Saturday.