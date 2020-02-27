Off the Beaten Path: Stone House Farm

SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In this installment of “Off the Beaten Path,” NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson visits Stone House Farm in Sharon Springs.

Since 1964, the Everett family has been farming at Stone House Farm. While maple syrup production has been in the family for several generations, Tim and Patti Everett expanded their maple syrup production each year since they took over in 1986.

Tim & Patti’s daughters also partake in the family business, with their grandchildren acting as official “taste testers.”

After producing a surplus of maple syrup, the family decided to open up the farm for weekend pancake breakfasts during maple season.

According to their website, the 2020 season began the weekend of Feb. 1 & 2 and with run until April 18 & 19.

For more information surrounding their “infamous” breakfasts, visit their website.

Thank you to NEWS10 viewer Tracy for suggesting Stone House Farm! If you have an idea on where I should visit next week for the series, email me at Web@News10.com

LATEST STORIES: