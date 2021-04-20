Off the Beaten Path: Spring Lights at Thomas Cole National Historic Site

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For 20 years, the Thomas Cole National Historic Site has been sharing the beauty of the painter’s home and studio with the community. This spring, people are welcome to enjoy a free community event called Spring Lights.

One of the major 19th-century American painters, Cole was the founder of the Hudson River School of American Painting. It was here at his Catskill home named Cedar Grove that he drew inspiration.

The campus of the Thomas Cole National Historic site, including his house and studio, are open for exploration.

Any guesses where I am? I’ll tell you Tuesday! @WTEN https://t.co/JioK0sm3jD pic.twitter.com/FCsKElOpmz — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) April 14, 2021

The grounds are open free of charge from dawn to dusk every day. Tours inside the home are available by appointment.

Inside the home, you’ll be inspired by the stories of the painter’s life. His voice, voiced by Actor Jamie Bell, will transport you back in time as you’re immersed in the landscape that inspired an art movement.

After dark, their Spring Lights event will let you enjoy nature in a new way! Running until May 9th, the event transforms the campus of the Thomas Cole National Historic Site into a light and sound immersion show.

The new outdoor night-time walk-through event at the Thomas Cole National Historic Site includes moments of dynamic lighting and immersive soundscapes, celebrating Thomas Cole’s love of nature.

Wear comfortable shoes because the walking path is gravel and less than a quarter mile. Limited seating will be available along the walking path.

Spring Lights is designed by Clerestory Light and the artist Brian Kenny. Clerestory Light is a leading son et lumière (sound and light) creative agency featuring Chris Bocchiaro, Megan Kinneen, And Greg Hanson.

Interested in attending? Tickets are free!