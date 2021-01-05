Off The Beaten Path: Sperry Family Farm

ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jokes aside, it’s kidding season at the Sperry Family Farm! The small farm in Washington County currently offers cuddle sessions with their ADGA Registered Nigerian Dwarf dairy goats and handcrafted goat milk skin care products.

With 19 does and 4 bucks, the middle of January marks kidding season at the farm. Much of the birthing process, as well as baby goat cuteness, is captured for their followers on their social media platforms.

The farm is gaining popularity for its growing collection of goat milk products – which includes lip balm, soap and oils. All items can be purchased on their website, at the farm or at local events in the community.

Want to meet the goats? The farm offers hour long cuddle sessions that can be booked through an Airbnb experience.