Off the Beaten Path: Social Distance Walks

(NEWS10) – In this week’s Off the Beaten Path, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson checks out a heart healthy activity that promises many benefits.

In the past month, state parks and trails across the country have shown a spike in visitors. As many people work from home, taking a walk is their way of breaking a sweat while getting their steps in.

According to the American Heart Association, for every hour of brisk walking, life expectancy for some people may increase by two hours.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, you must take the proper steps to protect yourself before taking a walk outdoors. The CDC has a list of recommendations and guidelines for best practices.

The New York Department of Health also has additional information you should know here.

