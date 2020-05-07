Off the Beaten Path: Social Distance Running Challenge

(NEWS10) – In this week’s Off the Beaten Path, News10’s Cassie Hudson signs up for the Social Distance Running Challenge.

The Social Distance Running Challenge is a virtual race series presented by ARE Event Productions (AREEP), a Capital Region business, to help keep runners motivated while regular races can’t be held.

For $25, you get a custom racing bib, an online support community and a medal shipped to you when you reach your goal.

The series kicked off on April 20 and will run until May 31. The best part? You can run any or all distances – 5K, 10K, or 13.1M – as many times as you would like.

AREEP will match the first $5 of each donation made by a participant as a part of their race registration to Feeding America. So far, they’ve been able to raise $4000.

To sign up for the challenge, visit their website.

Looking for more ways to make an impact while improving on your running times?

This weekend is the annual Mother-Lovin’ 5k run/walk in memory of former local teacher Kelly Mulholland. For the past 8 years, it’s been a Mother’s Day morning tradition for hundreds of runners and supporters to attend the event in support of local charity Kelly’s Angels.

For more information, including registration for the virtual race, click here.

