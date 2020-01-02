Off the Beaten Path: Sleigh Ride

CHESTERTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems in the area that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

In this adventure, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson visits the Circle B Ranch in Chestertown to take a magical sleigh ride.

Since 1961, the Circle B Ranch has been offering the unique holiday tradition.

From a large sleigh ride for groups up to 14 people to a private ride on a traditional cutter sleigh, the ranch says the experience is perfect for any age.

Prices range from $45 to $250, depending on group size, and typically rides last about an hour.

For booking information, visit their website.

