Off the Beaten Path: Seward Johnson public art exhibit

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s the sculptures turning heads in downtown Albany! Both humans and dogs are doing a double-take with this public art exhibit making its returning to the city for the third time.

The Downtown Albany Business Improvement District (BID), in partnership with the City of Albany and The Seward Johnson Atelier, Inc., installed 10 sculptures by world-renowned artist Seward Johnson in locations throughout downtown Albany as part of the BID’s annual placemaking exhibit.

The exhibit features 10 pieces from Mr. Johnson’s Celebrating the Familiar sculpture series at the following locations:

“Ambassador of the Streets” Location: Hudson River Way Pedestrian Bridge | Broadway & Pine Street

“Coming Home” Location: Clinton Avenue & N Pearl Street

“Crossing Paths” Location: Liberty Park | Hudson Avenue & Liberty Street

“Elemental” Location: State & N Pearl Streets

“Follow the Leader” Location: Academy Park | Eagle Street & Washington Avenue

“Sidewalk Concert” Location: Times Union Center | 51 S Pearl Street

“Sightseeing” Location: SUNY Plaza | 353 Broadway

“Skateboarder” Location: Tricentennial Park | Broadway & Columbia Street

“Weekend Painter” Location: Albany Coliseum | 153 S Pearl Street

“Yuck, Go Fetch” Location: 66 S Pearl Street



Each sculpture has a QR Code at the base so visitors can scan it for more information, including where to find other the sculptures in the series.

On display until early November, a downloadable walking tour map is available on the BID’s website.