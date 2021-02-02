Off the Beaten Path: Sew Many Creations

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Established in 2007, Sew Many Creations specializes in easy sewing patterns for bags, accessories, and quilts. The shop is a “Crafter’s Paradise” fit for people of all skill levels.

Owner Jessica VanDenburgh originally started the company as a custom bag business but after much frustration with the bag & accessory patterns that were available, she decided to create a line of easy to make, beginner-friendly patterns that quilters could understand.

Before the pandemic, the business would travel from trade show to trade show, showcasing their offerings. But now, Sew Many Creations is offering a pop-up shopping experience by appointment only.

One of their most unique offerings? Cork fabric imported from Portugal.

“By appointment, only we have them come in and then I can help them to pick out fabrics and put colors together and then it’s not so overwhelming you don’t feel like you’re on your own, you have someone that can hold your hand and help you,” said VanDenburgh.

Featured in Better Homes and Gardens, you can shop all of the shop’s offerings online.