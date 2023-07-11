ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the new bridal boutique at Second Chance Thrift Store in Albany, brides can find brand new, never worn designer gowns at a fraction of the price. The new addition comes after a local business owner donated 200 gowns to the thrift store, which runs in support of the American Italian Heritage Museum.

Second Chance Thrift Shop is located at 1229 Central Avenue. The store is open two days a week, Tuesday and Saturday for 4 hours. The bridal boutique is located upstairs from Second Chance Thrift Shop.

The bridal boutique operates by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 518-917-2494.