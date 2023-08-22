WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From homemade bread to donuts, Schuyler Bakery has fans all over the country. For some it’s about nostalgia and for others it’s about eating a sweet treat worry-free. Whatever you reason, it’s a place you don’t want to visit on an empty stomach!

The bakery is peanut and tree nut-free. A local family founded it in 1954, and Cynthia Davenport took over the operation in 2017. While she uses many of the same family recipes, she puts her own spin on things.

Schuyler Bakery is located at 637 3rd Ave. in Watervliet. The bakery is closed on Sundays and Mondays.