Off the Beaten Path: Schenectady County ABC Hunt

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Inspired by the “alphabet game,” a county-wide scavenger hunt is underway! Schenectady County Public Library (SCPL) is inviting all county residents to participate in the Schenectady County ABC Hunt.

Throughout the month of April, the library will post pictures of letters on their Facebook page

and Instagram account working from A to Z. One letter, found somewhere in the county, will be

posted each day from Monday through Saturday during the month.

To participate, residents can start the hunt online and each correct answer will be entered

into a raffle.

If you a miss a letter, you can always scroll back on their social media to identify the letter and go track it down.

Tuesday’s letter is ‘K’. Can you identify the location?

“Our communities are weighed down with stress and anxiety after dealing with quarantines and

isolation. Therefore, it is important that the library create opportunities like this for families and

individuals to safely go outside, enjoy some fresh air, and explore. We look forward to seeing

enthusiastic treasure hunters getting out and looking for these letters throughout our county,”

said Schenectady County Public Library Director Karen Bradley.

With support from the Friends of the Schenectady County Public Library, there will be a winner for each letter. Anytime you have a correct answer for a letter, you’re entered to win the raffle drawing.

The library will notify prize winners in early May.