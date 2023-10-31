MIDDLE GROVE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Haunted Nights, a paranormal event company, hosts haunted tours at the Saratoga County Homestead. The chilling experience allows those brave enough to sign up, to explore the hallways of the historic building. NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson stepped into the shoes of a ghost hunter for this week’s Off the Beaten Path.

Tours at the Saratoga County Homestead during the spooky season sold out as quickly as they were announced. According to Dylan Stevens, an event organizer, they plan to offer more tours this spring.