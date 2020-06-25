Off the Beaten Path: Salem Art Works

SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located in Washington County, and at 119.4 acres, Salem Art Works is an artist community and sculpture park hosting a rotating roster of sculptures by regional, national, and international artists.

Founded by Anthony Cafritz in 2005, SAW supports emerging and established artists dedicated to creating new work and promotes an appreciation of contemporary art within the region.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cafritz has been working on renovating artists’ working spaces on the campus.

The Cary Hill Sculpture Park is home to almost 100 sculptures from different artists. Open from dawn to dusk, there is no admission fee to enjoy everything the park has to offer, from trails to breathtaking views.

Scroll through this slideshow to see some of the unique sculptures and signage:

While the park is open to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors must practice social distancing.

LATEST STORIES