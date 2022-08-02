AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tucked away in Montgomery County, Rockn J Flea & Antiques is celebrating five years in business this past July. The year-round flea market provides space for vendors to sell used household items or antiques.

Owner Jolene Owen DiDonna opened the store to provide the Capital Region with a taste of Southern hospitality. When she relocated from Texas to the area, she felt she needed to bring what was missing to the area: Texas-sized flea markets.

“In here it’s not a museum! You saw what grandma had and you got yelled at for touching it, here you can play with everything,” said Jolene Owen DiDonna.

From clothing to hard-to-find novelty items, you could say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Because vendors rent the space, the inventory is changing daily.

Rockn J Flea & Antiques is located at 397 West Main Street & Henrietta Street, Amsterdam, N.Y. 12010.

Here are the hours of operation: