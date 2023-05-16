SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) – In this week’s Off the Beaten Path, we’re taking you to a literary landmark where the poet, Robert Frost, found inspiration. Once a family home, the Robert Frost Stone House Museum at Bennington College now serves as a museum and classroom to preserve the legacy of the famous American poet.

“He wrote to a friend, ‘I mean to plant a new garden of Eden with a thousand apple trees of some unforbidden variety,’ so he was taken with the property and he moved out here with his wife Eleanor and four children,” said Erin McKenny, the director of the Robert Frost Stone House Museum.

The Robert Frost Stone House Museum is located at 121 Vermont Route 7a in Shaftsbury. Beginning May 1, the museum is open on weekends. The grounds are always open to the public.