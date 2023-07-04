ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Americans consume millions of hots dogs each year on the Fourth of July. In the Capital Region, Robb Nedell left his job this year to fulfill his dream of owning a hot dog stand.

Robb’s Topp Doggs Mobile Kitchen is a NYC style hot dog cart. Robb serves all beef Sabrett natural casing hot dogs and toppings.

The chili dog features his homemade meat sauce, cheese, onions and mustard. The grilled cheese is a popular offering for his regulars. You can beef it up by adding a hot dog to it.

According to Robb, he’s permitted by health departments in 24 counties including Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Montgomery & Saratoga counties. The hot dog stand can be found at various events and places each week.