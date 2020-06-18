Off the Beaten Path: RiverWise

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Are you RiverWise? The Hudson River Maritime Museum is bringing the Hudson River to the general public through a virtual voyage experience.

“RiverWise: A North Hudson Voyage,” brings Solaris and Apollonia together for a fleet sail from Albany, NY to Kingston, NY between June 20 and June 26, 2020.

The vessels leave the museum docks on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Introducing the general public to the realities of sailing on the Hudson River, its historic sites and landmarks, and the fascinating stories of people past and present, “RiverWise” seeks to help everyone better understand the river that defines our valley.

Ready to leave? Follow the voyage with daily updates and logs, interviews, and educational videos on the website.

To support this voyage and its educational mission, visit here.

LATEST STORIES