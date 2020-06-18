Breaking News
Albany Police investigating a homicide after the victim in the Third Street shooting dies

Off the Beaten Path: RiverWise

Off the Beaten Path

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Are you RiverWise? The Hudson River Maritime Museum is bringing the Hudson River to the general public through a virtual voyage experience.

“RiverWise: A North Hudson Voyage,” brings Solaris and Apollonia together for a fleet sail from Albany, NY to Kingston, NY between June 20 and June 26, 2020.

The vessels leave the museum docks on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Introducing the general public to the realities of sailing on the Hudson River, its historic sites and landmarks, and the fascinating stories of people past and present, “RiverWise” seeks to help everyone better understand the river that defines our valley.

Ready to leave? Follow the voyage with daily updates and logs, interviews, and educational videos on the website.

To support this voyage and its educational mission, visit here

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Father’s Day Pictures

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak