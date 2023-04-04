TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For more than a decade, a store in downtown Troy has been serving as a destination for beading enthusiasts in the Capital Region. Whether you’re looking for a unique gift or are a jewelry designer in need of supplies, River Rocks Jewelry and Bead Shop wants to be your go-to source.

River Rocks Jewelry and Bead Shop opened in 2008, when sisters Christina and Theresa Albanese took over the business from Dana Rudolph, who relocated to Florida. The shop prides itself on having a large selection of beads and supplies. They offer hundreds of “varieties of semiprecious stones, rock & mineral specimens, fair trade gifts and accessories,” all handpicked by Theresa.

“We’re pretty much one of the only bead shops left in the area,” said Theresa Albanese.

If you’re not super creative, they have jewelry for sale, most of the pieces crafted by Theresa herself.

The store is located at 209-211 River Street in Troy. They’re open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and by appointment on Sunday and Monday.