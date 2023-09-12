FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The buzz is growing about a bakery in Montgomery County that serves up sweet treats with a dash of love! Queen Bee Bakery started in 2017 as a home bakery and in March they moved into their first storefront.

“My mom named it. My dad used to call her the ‘Queen Bee,’ so that’s where the name came from,” said Katie Cope, the owner.

Queen Bee Bakery is located at 21 Main Street in Fultonville. For their current hours of operation and to learn more about their cookie decorating classes, visit their Facebook. You contact the owner, Katie, via email at Katie.cope@queenbeebakeryny.com or by calling 518-853-2079.