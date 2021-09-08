Off the Beaten Path: Pruyn House Fairy Garden

LATHAM N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking foe a little magic in your life, look no further than the Pruyn House! Located at 207 Old Niskayuna Road, Pruyn House is a historic property and the historical and cultural center of Colonie.

Hidden away in the back of the property is a fairy house garden. Earlier this summer, the Friends of Pruyn House, a non-profit, and the Town of Colonie held their second annual fairy home contest. The two categories were “anything goes” and “all natural.”

People of all ages entered their magical creations in the contest from little gnome worlds to ornate cottages fit for a fairy family.

“We would love for it to become an annual tradition,” said Pruyn House Administrator Tami Sherry. “I think my favorite thing is the fact that it appeals to all ages. We had six-year-old’s and their moms working on fairy houses. We had my 91-year-old grandmother working on a fairy house and every age in between.”

Winners were announced in August. All submissions were put on display in the fairy house garden so everyone in the community could enjoy them.

The houses will be on display until September 12.