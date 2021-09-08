Off the Beaten Path: Pruyn House Fairy Garden

Off the Beaten Path

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LATHAM N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking foe a little magic in your life, look no further than the Pruyn House! Located at 207 Old Niskayuna Road, Pruyn House is a historic property and the historical and cultural center of Colonie.

Hidden away in the back of the property is a fairy house garden. Earlier this summer, the Friends of Pruyn House, a non-profit, and the Town of Colonie held their second annual fairy home contest. The two categories were “anything goes” and “all natural.”

People of all ages entered their magical creations in the contest from little gnome worlds to ornate cottages fit for a fairy family.

“We would love for it to become an annual tradition,” said Pruyn House Administrator Tami Sherry. “I think my favorite thing is the fact that it appeals to all ages. We had six-year-old’s and their moms working on fairy houses. We had my 91-year-old grandmother working on a fairy house and every age in between.”

Winners were announced in August. All submissions were put on display in the fairy house garden so everyone in the community could enjoy them.

The houses will be on display until September 12.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire