Off the Beaten Path: Pond Exploration Program

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Do you love critters and creepy crawlers of all types? Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park’s Pond Exploration Program is calling your name!

The free outdoor program revolves around discovering aquatic wildlife at Delegan Pond. During the exploration hours, participants can use the dip nets that are provided to search for pond life, including frogs, salamanders, tadpoles, crayfish, and aquatic insects.

Educational educators are on hand at all times to assist, talk and teach about all the species of wildlife found during your adventure.

This program will be taking place every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon until October 2nd. Face masks will be expected to be worn throughout the duration of the visit.

Registration is required before attending the program.

For more information or to register, contact the Preserve & Park office at 518-450-0321 or via email at info@wiltonpreserve.org.

More Off the Beaten Path