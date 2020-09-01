Off the Beaten Path: Pirate’s Hideout

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At Pirate’s Hideout, they say ‘the pirates are friendly, the ice cream is homemade and the people are always happy!’
The 18-hole miniature golf course is tailored for all ages, and it costs under $10 per person.
In addition to miniature golf, Pirate’s Hideout is known for their homemade ice cream. They have a variety of flavors and types including, soft hard, non-dairy, and Italian ice.
This week they’re celebrating ‘First Responders Week’ and will donate 20% of ice cream proceeds to a local fire department.
The golf course will close for the season after Labor Day.
