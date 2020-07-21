Off the Beaten Path: Pheasant Hollow Golf Course

CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In this week’s Off the Beaten Path, News10’s Cassie Hudson tees off at Pheasant Hollow Golf Course, a 9-hole, public golf course located in Castleton-on-Hudson, New York. The 3,000+ yard course offers views of the Catskill Mountains in the picturesque countryside.

The course was purchased in February 2016 by two local businessmen and brothers, Brian and Steve Hart.

Need a golf lesson? With more than 35 years of experience in the golf industry, Golf Instructor Bob Debenedetti promises to have you hitting balls by the end of your first lesson.

The golf course is open 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and is located here:

2670 Phillips Rd.

Castleton-On-Hudson, NY 12033

For pricing information, visit their website.

LATEST STORIES