Off the Beaten Path: Pastime Pinball

MANCHESTER, Vt. (NEWS10) — “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems in the area that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

In this adventure, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson visits Manchester, Vt. to check out their new family-friendly museum featuring an iconic game: pinball.

Pastime Pinball has more than 60 pinball machines from all of the major American manufacturers in their collection, featuring games in chronological order from 1947 to present day. Bios for each game can be found next to their machine.

For $25 and under for children, visitors can forget about tokens and enjoy unlimited “Free Play.”

Here are the hours of operation:

Monday 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday Closed

Wednesday Closed

Thursday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information, including their catalog of games, visit their website.