Off the Beaten Path: Park-McCullough House

NORTH BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Called “one of the best-preserved” Victorian mansions in New England, the Park–McCullough House is a 35-room mansion with more than 150 years of history.

Built in 1865 by attorney and entrepreneur Trenor Park, “The Big House” as it was referred to, was designed by Henry Dudley, a New York architect.

Inside the house, you will find clothing, literature, artwork, furniture, and more belonging to the Park-McCullough family. Originally built as a summer cottage, it eventually became the family’s main home.

Interested in visiting? Face coverings, handwashing, and safe social distancing are required while inside the mansion.

While the mansion’s grounds will remain open daily, “The Big House” will be open for self-guided tours from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays only.

