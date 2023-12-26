ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Downtown Albany Business Improvement District (BID) hid limited-edition ornaments around Albany to promote discovery and excitement in the city. NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson takes us on a scavenger hunt in this week’s Off the Beaten Path.

Everyone is encouraged to locate and take home the free ornaments, and post about them on social media using the hashtag #AlbToTheCore and tagging @AlbanyBID on Facebook and X and @DowntownAlbany on Instagram and TikTok.

The Downtown Albany BID hid 200 ornaments in total. The ornaments were hidden in batches on different days. The last drop was on Friday, December 22, but according to organizers there are still a lot of ornaments hiding in plain sight.