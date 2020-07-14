Off the Beaten Path: One Trick Pony

JOHNSONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For seven years, One Trick Pony Rides has been offering guided horseback trail rides for all levels. From pony rides for children to expert trails for skilled riders, there’s an option for everyone.
Closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the outdoor adventure business has reopened with safety precautions in place. Guests are required to social distance while they’re on the property and saddles are disinfected between rides.
Ready to saddle up? Call 518-663-5542 to make a reservation!
