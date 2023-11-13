TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located in Troy, O’Malley’s Oven caters to dessert lovers of all kinds, with an emphasis on gluten-free items. The business was founded in 2013.

After years of looking for gluten-free offerings, Melanie began making her own desserts out of necessity. Tortas, tarts, savory hand pies and crème puffs are just a few of the items on their menu.

“The goal is always that it’s just a great pastry or just a great thing. Anyone can walk in and buy something and not even know,” said Melanie.

O’Malley’s Oven is located at 455 Fulton Street in Troy. The bakery is open Wednesday-Saturday, in addition to having a stand at the Troy Farmers Market.