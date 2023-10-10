RED HOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tucked away in Dutchess County, you’ll find one of the country’s largest collections of early aircraft, spanning the late 19th century through the 1940s. The Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome is a merger between a venue that does air shows and a static museum.

The air shows season is extended until the weekend of Oct. 21-22, weather permitting. Biplane rides are available before and after the air shows first-come, first-serve. To experience one of their fall foliage biplane rides, call to make a reservation.

The Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome is located at 9 Norton Rd. in Red Hook.