TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After outgrowing their previous location in Clifton Park, a Venezuelan restaurant moved into a new location in the Collar City. Oh Corn! Arepas is a family-run business serving up a taste of tradition.

Owner Jose Theoktisto grew up in Venezuela and moved to the United States about 20 years ago when his corporate job relocated him for work. After years working in the corporate world, Jose said it was time to “do something fun.”

The restaurant closed its doors at its Halfmoon location on October 30, 2021. After many years in Clifton Park, Jose was looking for a new location with bigger space and closer to foot traffic. After being closed for about a year, they found a new location on River Street in Troy. Oh Corn! Arepas had their soft opening for their new location in December.

They are located at 429 River Street in Troy. The restaurant is open every day of the week except Monday.