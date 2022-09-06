BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Started in 2019, Nourish Designs creates apparel and gift items featuring original hand-drawn mandala designs by Betsy Seplowitz. Every purchase made through Nourish provides meals for kids through the Regional Food Bank of Northeast New York.

In November, the business moved into its first storefront. From t-shirts to totes, each item from Nourish has a design created by Betsy.

To date, Nourish has been able to provide funding for more than 112,000 meals for children in need. Before purchasing an item, customers can see on each tag the number of meals it will feed children.

Nourish is located at 87 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa. The store is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.