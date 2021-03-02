Off the Beaten Path: Niskayuna StoryWalk

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, parents continue to look for ways to keep their children entertained in a safe way. Niskayuna Mom Becky Neyhard came up with a creative solution with a happily ever after.

Beginning March 1, a StoryWalk was installed in Niskayuna’s River Road Park. Families can read a children’s story displayed along the trail while enjoying a beautiful, wooded hike.

The project is a collaboration between the Schenectady County Library, the Town of Niskayuna, countless volunteers, and Neyhard.

“The idea for this project was born from my own struggle to keep my kids busy and happy during this pandemic, I know so many other parents are struggling with this too,” said Neyhard.

Two different stories will be installed during March and April:

March 1-March 31: “If I Was the Sunshine” by Julie Fogliano and Loren Long

April 1- April 30: “The Earth Gives More” by Sue Fliess