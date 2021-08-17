Off the Beaten Path: Nelly’s Treats

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a new bakery in the Downtown Cohoes neighborhood! Nelly’s Treats is a boutique bakery that offers specialty treats, for people and pets, and baking classes to the city’s historic downtown.

Owner and baker Renel Turner’s inspiration came from watching a baking competition on TV in 2011, when she had an “I can do that” moment, started experimenting, and found her passion.

“I baked my first cake on December 31, 2011 and I’ve never looked back,” Turner said.

Inspired by her mother’s creativity, Turner honed her skills baking specialty cakes, built a following through word of mouth, and is now producing cakes like she saw on TV back in 2011.

In addition to creating specialty cakes and other baked goods for people — and a special line of treats for pets – she offers baking and decorating classes for children in the boutique bakery space on Remsen Street. She plans to add adult baking classes in the near future.

Nelly’s Treats is one of more than a baker’s dozen of new businesses that have opened in Cohoes since 2020.

“We welcome Renel Turner to our growing community of entrepreneurs. We are delighted that she is creating yet another destination business here in Cohoes; a place where people can stop by to purchase treats, or stay to take a class and learn to make their own cakes and maybe even make new friends,” said Mayor Bill Keeler.

What’s on the menu this week? Keep up with her business on social media or give Turner a call at

(518) 590-6922!