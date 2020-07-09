Off the Beaten Path: National Bottle Museum

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, the National Bottle Museum opened its doors after being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. With new safety measures in place, the museum is excited to welcome visitors again.

With a collection of more than 3,000 bottles, the museum’s oldest bottles date back to the early 1700s.

Visitors must wear masks at all times during their visit and will be required to sign in up arrival. Other safety precautions, like temperature taking and a COVID-19 exposure questionnaire will be administered.

While the museum was closed during the pandemic, they used the time to paint and clean their facilities.

The museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LATEST STORIES