CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Within the walls of St. Edward the Confessor in Clifton Park, newly arrived treasures are waiting to be discovered. Intricate wooden panels depicting various verses from the bible are on display as part of a free traveling exhibit called “My Father’s Love.”

The free exhibit was created by Ed Lantzer, a disabled often homeless artist, who with help from his community was able to create the 30 wooden mosaic murals depicting the Life of Christ, each measuring 4 feet wide by 8 feet tall. Each piece weighs more than 400 pounds.

He never sketched the murals first. He never painted, stained, or dyed each of the 2 million individually cut diamond-shaped wood pieces, cut from 150 different types of wood donated to him. It took him 20 years to complete the series of murals.

He never painted, stained, or dyed each of the 2 million individually cut diamond-shaped wood pieces, cut from 150 different types of wood donated to him.

It was always his dream that everyone have access to view his work free of charge. When he passed away, My Father’s Love Foundation was set up to ensure his wishes were fulfilled. The display arrived in Clifton Park from Libertyville, I.L. on August 3rd and will be here, in our area, for the next six months.

St. Edward the Confessor is located at 569 Clifton Park Center Rd., Clifton Park, N.Y. 12065. Tours for the free exhibit are offered on Thursdays at 11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:30 a.m., 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.