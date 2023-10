MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new gift shop in Middleburgh is showcasing handmade goods from local artisans in Schoharie County. The Middleburgh Mercantile is a labor of love for the Wissert family.

“A little bit of everything for gift giving,” said Joan Wissert, owner and member of the Middleburgh Rotary.

The store is located at 310 Main Street in Middleburgh. The Middleburgh Mercantile is currently open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.