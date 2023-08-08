MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new coffee shop on Main Street in Middleburgh recently opened to give people a place where they can meet, connect and have great coffee. Dasha and Patrick Mattia opened Middleburgh Coffee Company about three months ago after moving to the area during the pandemic.

Middleburgh Coffee Company is located at 320 Main Street in Middleburgh. The shop is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Have a spot you want me to check out for Off the Beaten Path? Send me an email to chudson@news10.com!