Off the Beaten Path: Mayfield Mural

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After years in the making, a mural located on 28 North School Street in the Village of Mayfield is now complete.

The 8′ by 28′ Mayfield Mural was a community effort, taking almost two years to complete.

“It took a lot of work to get it to the point where it is now,” said Liz Artgotsinger, founder of the Fulton Montgomery Barn Quilt Trail.

In addition to cub scouts and community member, the 2’ by 2’ squares were made by mostly Mayfield Central School District students during their art class.

Artgotsinger, along with her volunteers, took turns over two years of art classes, helping students create their own unique barn quilt square for the mural.

“Some of them were so eager, they just were so impressed with what they were actually able to create,” said Kathy Moore, one of the volunteers.

Funded by the Fulton Montgomery Barn Quilt Trail, the community mural is now stop 155 on the trail.