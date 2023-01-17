TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At Matt’s Refillery in Troy, it’s all about the refill revolution! The new low waste refill store is dedicated to reducing the need for single use plastics by offering home and personal care products in bulk.

Matt Converse opened the new business last year as way to be part of the solution, not problem. The concept here is simple: Customers can bring in their own bottles, purchase or pick one from the free shelf, and fill it up with anything from laundry detergent to shampoo, then it’s weighed for pricing.

“All of the products that we have, they’re environmentally friendly. Our landfills are busting at the seams, and we have an energy crisis. Ya know, this gives you that convenient outlet to reuse those containers,” said Matt.

Located at 199 River Street, Matt’s Refillery is currently open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.