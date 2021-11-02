Off the Beaten Path: Matton Shipyard

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A piece of history is hidden away on Van Schaick Island in Cohoes. Closed for more than 30 years, Matton Shipyard is a historic shipyard and canal boat service yard that played a pivotal role building submarines and vessels during WWII.

From 1916 to 1983, Matton workers built more than 340 tug boats, police boats, WWII submarine chasers, and other vessels.

The shipyard is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is the group behind restoring the shipyard into a place to honor Matton’s history and national significance. The multi-year project will take time to complete, but according to the group they’ve received community support already.

